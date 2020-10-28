Colin Cowherd Has 1 ‘Perfect’ Trade Destination For Amari Cooper

Earlier Wednesday, a report suggested the Green Bay Packers were in the market for a wide receiver.

Houston Texans insider Aaron Reiss reported the Packers are “among the teams to inquire” about Texans wide receiver Will Fuller. While the Packers are interested, Reiss said there is no deal imminent.

If the Packers don’t pull off a trade for Fuller, there is another popular option floating around. Earlier this morning, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk floated the idea of the Packers trading for Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Well, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd saw that idea and thinks it is the “perfect” deal for the Packers to pull off. He broke down the potential trade on this afternoon’s “Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

“This is a perfect deal. Dallas needs a rebuild. They need picks, not receivers,” he said on the show.

Cooper currently leads the Cowboys in receptions (53), receiving yards (583) and receiving touchdowns (2). Dallas has two talented young receivers in rookie CeeDee Lamb and third-year player Michael Gallup.

However, it would be surprising to see the Cowboys move on from their best wide receiver. If Cooper were to land in Green Bay, quarterback Aaron Rodgers would have two incredible weapons in Davante Adams and Cooper.

Dallas sits at 2-5 on the season, but could move to first place in the NFC East with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.