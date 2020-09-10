Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans

Colin Cowherd is no Dallas Cowboys sycophant, unlike some of his fellow FOX personalities (*cough Skip Bayless cough*). But does he think Dallas is at least good enough to make the playoffs in a seven-team field this year?

The short answer is no. Anyone who saw his The Herd segment on “Obvious Takes” on Wednesday saw that he has Dallas pegged as an average team in 2020.

Given how putrid the NFC East was last year, being average might be good enough to win the division this year. But Cowherd doesn’t agree. In a segment on Thursday, he declared that the Philadelphia Eagles have a significant edge over the Cowboys in the NFC East title race.

Over a three-minute segment, Cowherd asserted that the Eagles boast the better owner, general manager, head coach, quarterback, and defensive line. He gave Dallas the edge in terms of offensive weapons and offensive line.

“It’s going to be a very disappointing year in the state of Texas,” Colin Cowherd declared at the end.

"It's going to be a very disappointing year in the state of Texas."@ColinCowherd on why the Eagles have the edge over the Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/x6SdaQxrVU — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 10, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys have certainly undergone a lot more transition in 2020 than their rivals in Philly have.

They hired a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, ending the 10-year tenure of Jason Garrett in the process. Dallas also had a very publicized contract dispute with Dak Prescott that culminated in no deal being reached.

The talent is there for Dallas to have a strong season. But getting everything together to make a playoff run is another story.

Will the Dallas Cowboys win the NFC East this year?