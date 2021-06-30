On Wednesday afternoon, Fox Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd gave Dallas Cowboys fans a rude awakening about their favorite team.

Cowherd suggested the Cowboys won’t be anything special when they take the field in 2021. He had one clear reason why the team hasn’t been very successful in recent years as well: “They pay great money to good players.”

Cowherd said the Cowboys won’t be competing for a Super Bowl until they change how they run the team. He also brought up the Cowboys lack of playoff success.

“There’s a reason that at the end of seasons we always have the same opinion on Dallas… They don’t end well. They did it to themselves.”

Cowherd’s comments came after quarterback Dak Prescott came out and made a bold declaration for the season.

“We’re going to play more complementary football from defense to offense to special teams, and then we’re going to have a healthy team,” he said. We’ve all approached the offseason, we approached the season the right way.”

“We’re just excited. We’re excited that hopefully we can stay healthy; we can get good fortune on that end. Then, we can just put everything we’ve worked hard for together on all stages and all phases of the game. We’re excited for this year. It’s going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans.”

Cowherd clearly doesn’t believe the Cowboys have something special brewing.