Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For The Dallas Cowboys

On Tuesday night, the Baltimore Ravens hosted the Dallas Cowboys in the final game of Week 13 after originally being scheduled to be the first game of the week.

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson made his triumphant return to the starting lineup. With Jackson under center, the Ravens rushed for nearly 300 yards en route to a 34-17 win.

Dallas fell to 3-9 on the season with the latest loss. Unfortunately, the future doesn’t look very bright for the Cowboys, unless Dak Prescott can lead the team out of the doldrums.

Following the team’s most recent loss, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd had a blunt assessment of the Cowboys. He thinks the team is staring mediocrity in the face.

“You’re going into a really average half decade if things don’t change for the Cowboys,” Cowherd said.

— @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/nR3o3Hg4Y0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 9, 2020

Cowherd is hardly the only person suggesting the Cowboys could be in for tough sledding in future years.

“I wouldn’t say this is necessarily over, but it’s hard to keep saying that when you’re not winning football games,” former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman said following the game. “I just don’t know where this organization … where they go. There’s just so many things that have to be addressed this offseason.”

Next up for Dallas is a contest against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. It’s a great opportunity for the Cowboys to bounce back with a win.