Colin Cowherd Has A Harsh Comparison For The Cowboys

Colin Cowherd has been pulling no punches on the Dallas Cowboys as the team hobbles to the end of a miserable 3-9 campaign. But he really went after America’s Team today with a very harsh comparison for them.

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd decided to put the Cowboys into his list of “eye roll” teams. He placed the Cowboys on par with historically inept franchises like the Jets, Lions, Bengals and Jaguars.

Saving his most scathing remark for last, Cowherd compared the Cowboys to the Lions and Washington. He declared that Dallas is just like those two terrible teams but with a better brand.

“Dallas has not stayed current… 25 years. You’re the Lions. You’re Washington, with a bigger brand,” Cowherd said.

The Dallas Cowboys have joined the 'eye roll' club: "They're the Lions and Washington with a bigger brand." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/p3qz35NOMh — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 10, 2020

That’s definitely got to sting, but Cowherd does make some good points. Getting to the playoffs have been tough enough for the Cowboys since the early-90s, but winning in the postseason has been almost impossible.

But these are arguments we’ve heard 1,000 times from Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe.

While Dallas’ postgame struggles are well-documented and highly-publicized, they enjoy far less front office humiliation than most of the teams Cowherd mentioned, and even some of the teams he ranks ahead of them.

But Jerry Jones is getting up there in age. It’s going to be very hard to predict what happens to the Cowboys as a team and a brand once the man who fired Tom Landry as his first order of business is no longer calling the shots.