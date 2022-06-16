Colin Cowherd Has A Warning For Dallas Cowboys Fans

Colin Cowherd is apparently not particularly bullish on the Dallas Cowboys' chances in 2022.

On "The Herd" today, Cowherd warned Cowboys fans that it might be a "rough year" for America's Team. Cowherd is worried that head coach Mike McCarthy is "trying too hard" and he's also concerned about the first part of Dallas' schedule

"I do think their schedule lightens up at the end considerably but by that time, my gut feeling is, they will have lost momentum," Cowherd said, adding that going 5-5 in their first 10 games would be "a win" for the Cowboys.

Dallas opens up with two home games, but they are against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals, two of the projected top teams in the league.

After a road game at the New York Giants, the Cowboys host Washington. They'll be favored in both those games, but will likely be road underdogs in their next two contests against the Rams and Eagles.

The Bears and Lions are two must-win home games before Dallas' Week 9 bye, and then the 'Boys have to travel to Green Bay and Minnesota after their week off. Not exactly an easy slate.

We'll see if Dallas has the talent to navigate it and set themselves up for a strong finish.