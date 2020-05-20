The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Bold QB Suggestion For The Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott leaves the field against the Jets in New York.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after warm ups prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd has been a fan of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for a while now. But with the way things are going between Prescott and the Cowboys, Cowherd’s tone is shifting a bit.

On Wednesday, Cowherd took to Twitter before his show and declared that he’s not quite as sympathetic towards Prescott as he once was. He feels that it might be better for the Cowboys to let Prescott hit free agency and go with backup Andy Dalton moving forward.

The tweet comes on the heels of a recent report that Prescott is seeking as much as $45 million in salary from the Cowboys. He would go on to state that Cowboys haters might be overjoyed to see them make such a deal.

Cowherd pointed out that the alleged five-year, $175 million deal would cripple Dallas’ ability to improve on defense. He even called Prescott “delusional” for making such a a salary demand.

In four NFL seasons, Prescott has gone 40-24 with two playoff appearances and no losing seasons. But the 2019 was a low point for the Cowboys despite Prescott putting up career numbers.

Dallas put the franchise tag on him during the offense, but are still trying to hammer out a long-term deal.

If Jerry Jones’ goal is to win a Super Bowl in the next couple of years, he might ultimately be forced to pick between his star quarterback, and building up the rest of the team.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd’s take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys?

