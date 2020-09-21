Colin Cowherd Has Harsh Message For Cowboys Fans After Week 2

Colin Cowherd wasn’t sold on the Dallas Cowboys as a contender before the season started. After their 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he still isn’t.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, the FOX commentator declared that the Cowboys are the same this year as they were last year. He said that while they may be great for fantasy football teams, they’re not a great football team.

“This is a good fantasy team,” Cowherd declared. “Do you believe this morning they’re a good football team? I don’t.”

Cowherd conceded that while Dallas does a good job of staying competitive through the end of games, they still need a firm identity. “What is Dallas?” he asked. “What do they do well? They fight… [but] they’re not beating good teams with that performance.”

The Cowboys are the same team as last season: "This is a good fantasy team. Do you believe this morning they're a good football team? I don't." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/wDMnXZDgvC — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 21, 2020

Dallas fell into a 20-point first quarter deficit to the Falcons on Sunday. They rallied with multiple touchdowns in the second and third quarters, but still found themselves 15 points behind in the fourth.

But some great play from the offense as well as a successful onsides kick allowed the Cowboys to win the game as time expired. The win moved the Cowboys to 1-1 on the season with the Seattle Seahawks coming up in Week 3.

Dallas still boasts some of the best players in the league, which allowed them to stay in the game in the first place. If they can show up against Seattle like they did in the final three quarters against the Falcons, they can be special.

Do the Cowboys need an identity to make the playoffs?