Colin Cowherd Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Earlier Tuesday morning, anonymous Dallas Cowboys players suggested the coaching staff is to blame for the team’s 2-4 start.

“Totally unprepared,” an anonymous player on the Cowboys told NFL Network reporter Jane Slater. “They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.”

Cowboys players aren’t the only ones pointing fingers following the team’s blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested owner Jerry Jones is to blame – for hiring Mike McCarthy as the team’s head coach.

“Jerry Jones wanted a coach that wouldn’t challenge him,” said on Twitter during the game. “He hired a coach that’s created a team — that won’t challenge anyone.”

The Cowboys entered the season with playoff and potentially even Super Bowl aspirations. While the team sits in first in the NFC East, no one in the NFC is afraid to face off against Dallas right now.

The Cowboys have allowed a league-high 216 points – 26 more than any other team in the league. Star quarterback Dak Prescott covered up a lot of the team’s issues.

However, with Prescott gone for the year, Dallas is unraveling. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton struggled to get the offense going and star running back Ezekiel Elliott fumbled twice en route to a 38-10 loss.

Can the Cowboys turn things around or will the team continue to struggle with their leader gone?