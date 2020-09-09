Colin Cowherd Makes 5 ‘Obvious’ Predictions For NFL Season

We’re just over 24 hours away from the start of the 2020 NFL season, but Colin Cowherd has a few more hot takes to squeeze in.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd listed off his “5 Obvious Takes This Season.” In the list, he rehashed a handful of takes he’s maintained throughout the entire offseason.

Cowherd’s five takes were as follows: 1. The Las Vegas Raiders will be bad again, 2. The Patriots will have their worst season since 2000, 3. Joe Burrow is going to struggle as a rookie, 4. The Ravens can go undefeated, and 5. The Cowboys will be average.

No doubt fans from most of those fan bases will have something to say about Cowherd dissing their teams. Ravens fans probably won’t mind though.

But let’s break down Cowherd’s takes, shall we?

His first take is that the Las Vegas Raiders “will be bad again”. The team is 17-31 in the last three seasons and 11-21 under Jon Gruden since he returned in 2018. Going into their first season in Las Vegas expectations aren’t exactly sky-high.

Cowherd’s second prediction is that the Patriots will have “their worst season since 2000”. New England has enjoyed 19 straight winning seasons, but 18 of them had Tom Brady under center for the majority of games. Will his absence cause them to drop from a perpetual AFC East title winner to a .500 team or worse?

As for Joe Burrow, it’s not quite as rare for a rookie quarterback to thrive as it once was. In the past three years alone we’ve seen players like Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Kyler Murray demonstrate that they have the goods on Day 1. But Burrow and the Bengals play in a fairly tough division and are coming off a dreadful year of offense. He will need to be on par will some of the best rookies in recent memory just to reach five or six wins this year.

The Ravens’ resume speaks for itself. They were an elite team last year and look to be even better this year after the additions they made in the offseason. That all hinges on Lamar Jackson having another great season of course.

As for Dallas, they’ll be transitioning to a new coaching staff this year but still boast some of the best players in the league gracing their roster. With Dak Prescott playing the year on the franchise tag, it’s pretty much now or never in Dallas.

What do you think of Colin Cowherd’s “obvious” takes?