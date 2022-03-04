Colin Cowherd Makes Opinion On Cowboys, Amari Cooper Very Clear

ESPN insider Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report this Friday involving Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. The team is “likely to release” him by the start of the new league year.

On Friday’s episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this report. He believes the Cowboys would be making a huge mistake getting rid of Cooper.

“I don’t like it. I don’t think it’s smart. I’ll tell you why,” Cowherd said. “Now, you’re left with CeeDee Lamb, who had one catch against the 49ers in a playoff game and a bad case of the drops last year, Cedrick Wilson, a nice No. 3, Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and you might lose your top tight end.”

Cowherd also pointed out that Dak Prescott’s numbers in Dallas are much better when Cooper is in the lineup.

“If you look at Dak’s numbers with Amari and without, they are stark. He’s not the same quarterback. In nine games without him, he has a 63.5 completion percentage, 86 passer rating and loses 60 yards per game. That is a different QB. Another thing is there’s a maturity and reliability with Amari that I like and appreciate.”

Dak with Amari: 28-16, 102.9 passer rtg

Releasing Cooper would save the Cowboys $16 million in cap space. On the flip side, it would leave them with a massive hole on the depth chart.