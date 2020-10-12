Colin Cowherd Makes Prediction For Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Colin Cowherd isn’t doubting Dak Prescott’s ability to come back from yesterday’s horrific ankle injury, but he’s not too confident in the Dallas Cowboys as a franchise.

This afternoon, Cowherd called what happened to Prescott “gutting, awful, heartbreaking.” However, he doesn’t think it will affect the young quarterback’s ability to return to the field and eventually sign the lucrative contract he’s been coveting.

“Dak will be back. Dak will get paid by somebody. Dak is a great kid. Dak’s injury will not define him,” Cowherd said. “I just worry that the Cowboys will define him.”

What Colin means by that final line is he doesn’t think Dak will ever be able to overcome the Cowboys’ franchise, which he feels is fatally flawed.

You can hear his explanation below. It centers around Jerry Jones and Dallas’ porous defense.

As of now, Dak is expected to needs four-to-six months to recover from his dislocated and fractured right ankle. The injury was surgically repaired last night.

Andy Dalton, who led the Cowboys to a win yesterday in relief of Prescott, will be the QB1 in Dallas for the rest of the year. He’s not as talented a passer as Dak, but with the weapons he has available and the experience he has to draw on, Dalton should post solid numbers moving forward.