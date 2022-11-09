Colin Cowherd: Odell Beckham Jr Is "Perfect" Fit For 1 NFL Team

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants in action against Brandon Carr #39 of the Dallas Cowboys on December 11, 2016 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Cowboys 10-7. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Count Colin Cowherd among the people who think Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys are a match made in heaven.

Cowherd laid out the reasons for his opinion on his podcast with The Volume Sports on Wednesday.

"OBJ is a star, and Dallas is a star brand. I really think it works," Cowherd said.

"I love OBJ to the Cowboys, last three years to finish his career. I think it completely fits his personality and who he is at this point in his career, which is a playmaker and a No. 2 receiver."

Beckham has been linked extensively to the Cowboys in recent days, particularly as owner Jerry Jones has not shied away from the possibility of going after the free agent wide out.

On Tuesday, FS1's Emmanuel Acho argued that signing Beckham would turn Dallas into a bona fide Super Bowl contender.

"Think about the teams that were in the Super Bowl last year. They had two bona fide receivers," Acho said. "The Rams were in the Super Bowl last year. They had themselves a Cooper Kupp. They had themselves an Odell Beckham. Who did they face? The Cincinnati Bengals. Who did the Bengals have? They had themselves a Ja'Marr Chase. They had themselves a Tee Higgins."

However, Acho's FS1 counterpart Shannon Sharpe said this morning that he's skeptical of the Cowboys' willingness to enter a potential "bidding war" for Beckham.