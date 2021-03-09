Colin Cowherd’s Old Tweet About Dak Prescott Is Going Viral

Dak Prescott finally has his longterm contract.

The franchise quarterback and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a massive new contract, the team announced on Monday night. Prescott and the Cowboys have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract that includes a record-setting $126 million in guaranteed money.

It’s been quite the journey for Prescott, who’s gone from fourth round NFL Draft pick to Tony Romo’s backup to rookie starter to highest-paid player in the NFL.

“The Cowboys and Prescott’s representatives have been negotiating on and off for roughly two years once Prescott, 27, became eligible for a new contract in 2019 following his third NFL season. Last year Prescott played on a one-year, $31.4 million franchise tag before a compound ankle fracture and dislocation ended his season after five games,” the Cowboys announced.

Not everyone has been a believer in Prescott, though.

Colin Cowherd, who will surely be talking about Prescott ad nauseam today, made quite the prediction for the quarterback back in 2014.

Dak Prescott is a back up in NFL. At tight end. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 15, 2014

Oops.

The Cowboys and Prescott are set to officially announce their new contract on Tuesday. Full details of the deal should be released by the team at the press conference.