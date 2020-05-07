Colin Cowherd Predicts The Cowboys W-L Record

The Dallas Cowboys are under a new regime in 2020. Jason Garrett is out and Mike McCarthy is in. But Colin Cowherd doesn’t seem convinced that the coaching change will lead to an improved record in 2020.

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd gave his predictions for every team’s record this coming season. When it came to the Dallas Cowboys, Cowherd predicted that their final record will be 8-8 – a repeat of last year.

“Eagles win the division (at 10-6), two games over the Dallas Cowboys at 8-8,” Cowherd said about the NFC East playoff picture. “Giants 6-10. Redskins 5-11.” Perhaps most importantly, the prediction also sees Dallas finishing outside of the seven playoff spots.

That’s not the kind of prediction that Cowboys fans will want to see. The biggest hope when McCarthy was hired to replace Garrett was that he could get the team over that 8-8 mark that vexed his predecessor so many times.

Broncos: 10-6 Cowboys: 8-8 Ahead of tonight's schedule release, @ColinCowherd gives his NFL standing predictions: pic.twitter.com/M5u7qd9lEa — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 7, 2020

Dallas did a good job of improving their depth this offseason. Dak Prescott was given the franchise tag while Amari Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million deal.

Their big free agent signing was pass rushing defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, as well as a litany of supporting pieces.

Then there was the draft, which saw the Cowboys take Oklahoma superstar CeeDee Lamb No. 17 overall.

With a roster like that, 8-8 and missing the playoffs might be worse than going 4-12.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd’s prediction for the Cowboys record in 2020?