Uh oh, NFL fans. Colin Cowherd ranked the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks by talent during his show on Tuesday, and it’s an absolute travesty.

The list of the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks (per year) in the NFL looks like this:

Colin Cowherd’s ranking of those same 10 quarterbacks by talent looks like this:

Patrick Mahomes Aaron Rodgers Russell Wilson Deshaun Watson Carson Wentz Ryan Tannehill Matt Ryan Dak Prescott Jared Goff Kirk Cousins

There’s not much arguing to be had over Cowherd’s top four. Mahomes should be first, and after that you could argue the order of Rodgers, Wilson and Watson. But placing Wentz fifth overall, ranked by talent, is an abomination – especially when quarterbacks like Prescott are lower.

The Dak Prescott negotiations are finally over. @ColinCowherd ranks the 10 highest paid quarterbacks based on their talent: pic.twitter.com/T37X8aZ1Ce — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 9, 2021

The Eagles benched Wentz for an unproven rookie quarterback during the 2020 season. He was that bad. And it had nothing to do with the Eagles’ subpar roster. Wentz was turnover prone and has a history of injuries. Sure, he can toss a pretty ball, but he isn’t currently anywhere near the level of a quarterback like Prescott.

Even Tannehill and Ryan being above Prescott is just flat-out a poor evaluation. When Prescott is healthy, the Cowboys are a contender. Were the Titans to swap Tannehill for Prescott, they’d be a contender to win the entire AFC. There’s not much of an argument to be had, but Cowherd clearly feels otherwise.

The FS1 analyst doesn’t have faith in Prescott and his abilities. The Cowboys quarterback has an opportunity to prove him and all other doubters wrong later this year.