Colin Cowherd Ranks NFL’s 10 Best Teams After The Draft

Following the completion of the 2020 draft, Colin Cowherd updated his “Herd Hierarchy” of the top 10 teams in the NFL.

With free agency largely done–there are still a few intriguing options on the board–and the draft in the rear view, we know have a better idea of what rosters will look like in the NFL this season. Therefore, it is easier to forecast which teams will be among the best in the league.

Cowherd usually includes a few surprises in his team rankings. In this “Herd Hierarchy,” putting the Denver Broncos at 10 and not ranking the Kansas City Chiefs first. He’s buying the Broncos taking a big leap and has the Baltimore Ravens in his top spot.

Here’s a look at his full top 10:

Baltimore Ravens Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos

You can listen to Cowherd’s full breakdown below.

10. Denver Broncos

8. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The most glaring omission? Probably the Dallas Cowboys, despite the fact the team just missed the playoffs last year and put together an impressive draft.

What did you think of Cowherd’s top 10?