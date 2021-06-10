Colin Cowherd Reacts To Dak Prescott Endorsement Deal

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott made a major endorsement change.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the franchise quarterback left Adidas for Air Jordan. It’s just the latest big money move Prescott has made after signing a massive four-year deal with the Cowboys earlier this offseason.

Following the news, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd reacted to the new endorsement deal. He praised Prescott for his ability to compete at the highest level without being the best athlete or having the best arm.

“This illustrates why I rip quarterbacks who aren’t ready,” Cowherd said this afternoon. “Dak Prescott is the example of what happens to you when you are.”

The 27-year-old quarterback reportedly signed a five-year endorsement deal with Air Jordan.

“Prescott will be the only Jordan Brand QB, the only Cowboys player, and highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster,” Schefter reported at the time.

The star quarterback is working his way back from a devastating leg injury. Prescott said he’s “buried” the thought of his broken leg.

“I’ve buried the injury honestly guys — you know me — from the point of practice, from the point of just moving forward and going about my life,” he told reporters earlier in the week.

Hopefully Prescott can stay healthy during the 2021 season.