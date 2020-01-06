Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Cowboys Hiring Mike McCarthy

Jason Garrett is out, Mike McCarthy is in. The Dallas Cowboys have hired the former Packers head coach to try and lead the franchise to a Super Bowl. The talent is there, but Garrett’s roster mismanagement and questionable coaching decisions needs immediate fixing.

Jerry Jones is hoping McCarthy is the right guy for the job. He had some success with the Packers, but many felt he underachieved with QB Aaron Rodgers. We’ll see what McCarthy’s able to do with Dak Prescott as his quarterback.

Reactions are pouring in regarding the Cowboys’ new hire. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd isn’t excited about the direction Dallas has taken.

“So Mike McCarthy, who would not have been my first choice – this was a year where there was amazing candidates,” Cowherd said on Monday morning, via The Herd. “Urban Meyer, the wiz-kids – Lincoln Riley and Matt Rhule – Josh McDaniels, Ron Rivera’s been to a Super Bowl. This feels like, Mike McCarthy – a really safe hire.”

"Mike McCarthy would not have been my first choice… This feels like a really safe hire." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/bDzZtpEAYZ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 6, 2020

Cowherd doesn’t draw applause for many of his takes. But this one’s spot on. McCarthy is absolutely the safe hire for Jones and the Cowboys.

Who knows – maybe the former Packers coach will work wonders with Prescott and the Cowboys. But there were so many more attractive potential candidates. It seems like Dallas rushed this hiring.