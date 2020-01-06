The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Cowboys Hiring Mike McCarthy

former green bay packers head coach mike mccarthyKANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 30: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers motions from the sidelines during the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jason Garrett is out, Mike McCarthy is in. The Dallas Cowboys have hired the former Packers head coach to try and lead the franchise to a Super Bowl. The talent is there, but Garrett’s roster mismanagement and questionable coaching decisions needs immediate fixing.

Jerry Jones is hoping McCarthy is the right guy for the job. He had some success with the Packers, but many felt he underachieved with QB Aaron Rodgers. We’ll see what McCarthy’s able to do with Dak Prescott as his quarterback.

Reactions are pouring in regarding the Cowboys’ new hire. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd isn’t excited about the direction Dallas has taken.

“So Mike McCarthy, who would not have been my first choice – this was a year where there was amazing candidates,” Cowherd said on Monday morning, via The Herd. “Urban Meyer, the wiz-kids – Lincoln Riley and Matt Rhule – Josh McDaniels, Ron Rivera’s been to a Super Bowl. This feels like, Mike McCarthy – a really safe hire.”

Cowherd doesn’t draw applause for many of his takes. But this one’s spot on. McCarthy is absolutely the safe hire for Jones and the Cowboys.

Who knows – maybe the former Packers coach will work wonders with Prescott and the Cowboys. But there were so many more attractive potential candidates. It seems like Dallas rushed this hiring.


