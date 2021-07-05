Colin Cowherd Reacts To The ‘Hard Knocks’ News

For the first time in over a decade, the Dallas Cowboys will be the featured team in the critically acclaimed HBO docu-series Hard Knocks. But while Colin Cowherd might ultimately watch the award-winning show, he’s not impressed by Dallas being featured.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd admonished the Cowboys for agreeing to do Hard Knocks given their team’s situation. He said that the Cowboys seemingly ended all distractions by re-signing Dak Prescott this offseason and that inviting HBO to feature their team is an unneeded distraction.

“We thoughts the Cowboys distractions were over when they signed Dak. Hard Knocks feels like a self-inflicted distraction,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd pointed out that the sports books have the Cowboys at over/under 9.5 wins in 2020. He believes that the distraction of Hard Knocks could conceivably “peel off a win.”

"We thoughts the Cowboys distractions were over when they signed Dak. Hard Knocks feels like a self-inflicted distraction." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/QBYPxMbOSD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 5, 2021

No team that’s been featured on Hard Knocks has ever won the Super Bowl, but plenty have enjoyed incredible seasons. The 2009 Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North for the first time in five years, while the 2010 New York Jets reached the AFC Championship Game.

Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are not one of the teams that’s historically played well when featured. The 2002 Cowboys went 5-11 under head coach Dave Campo, while the 2008 Cowboys narrowly missed the playoffs, going 9-7 under Wade Phillips.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm for the Cowboys.

Is being featured on Hard Knocks the kind of distraction that will shave wins off the Cowboys in 2021?