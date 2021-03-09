Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finally came to an agreement on a new longterm contract on Monday. Less than 24 hours later, Colin Cowherd couldn’t help but share his thoughts on the deal and what it means for the Cowboys.

Prescott and the Cowboys came to an agreement on a four-year deal worth $160 million. The contract makes Prescott the second-highest paid quarterback per year in the NFL, behind just Patrick Mahomes.

Cowherd thinks there’s both a few positives and negatives to Prescott’s new deal. It clears some cap space for the Cowboys, keeps Prescott happy and continues his work with head coach Mike McCarthy. On the flip side, Cowherd isn’t so sure Prescott is worth the money, considering he believes he’s a “good” quarterback, not a “great” one.

In comparison to quarterbacks like Mahomes and Russell Wilson, Prescott is still a tier below. But his new contract certainly doesn’t reflect “good.” The Cowboys clearly believe he’s “great,” despite what Cowherd has to say.

Check out everything Cowherd had to say regarding Prescott’s new contract below.

"I gave you positive Uncle Colin and now I'm going to give you realistic Uncle Colin."@ColinCowherd breaks down Dak's 4-year, $160M deal in Dallas: pic.twitter.com/qvkLVstE5I — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 9, 2021

The Cowboys have to be happy with how things panned out, despite the high price tag on Dak Prescott’s new deal. It puts all the drama behind the organization. Now, Prescott and the Cowboys can focus on winning.

The pressure is on for Prescott to produce right away. If he can’t, at the very least, lead Dallas to a Super Bowl within his current contract, patience will run out rather quickly.

The 2021 season might prove to be the most pivotal of Prescott’s career, despite just signing a new contract. He now has to prove he’s worth every penny.