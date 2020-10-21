Colin Cowherd Suggests Dallas Cowboys Trade 1 WR

Despite their 2-4 record right now, the Dallas Cowboys are in the driver’s seat to win the NFC East. Although a playoff berth is attainable, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd believes Jerry Jones’ team should be sellers at the trade deadline.

“It’s rebuild time,” Cowherd said during this Wednesday’s edition of The Herd. “Jerry, get off local radio. Call the Bears GM. Call the Ravens GM. Start it now. I don’t care if you can win the division.”

The only position group that Dallas is loaded at right now is wide receiver. That’s why Cowherd thinks it would make sense for the Cowboys to field offers on Michael Gallup.

Last season, Gallup had 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. In six games this year, the third-year wideout has 19 catches for 371 yards and a score.

Plenty of contenders could use another wideout, such as the Bears, Colts, Packers and Ravens. Cowherd firmly believes the Cowboys should call those teams up and see if they can get a second-round pick in return for Gallup.

.@ColinCowherd has a message for Jerry Jones: "It's rebuild time. Jerry, get off local radio. Call the Bears GM. Call the Ravens GM. Start it now. I don't care if you can win the division."

Gallup has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

Even if the Cowboys ship Gallup out of town, they would still have Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. That should be one of the top receiving duos in the league for years to come.

With so many question marks surrounding Dallas’ offensive line and secondary, Jerry Jones should consider loading up on draft picks. In order to do that, he’ll have to part ways with talented players like Gallup.