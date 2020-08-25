Colin Cowherd Sums Up His Thoughts On The Dallas Cowboys

Year in and year out, the Dallas Cowboys have plenty of talent and plenty of hype but often fail to deliver on high expectations.

This afternoon, FS1’s Colin Cowherd said that’s why he can’t take Dallas seriously as a Super Bowl contender, despite their well-stocked roster. Cowherd is not convinced the Cowboys have the ability to deliver when it counts.

During a segment on “The Herd,” Cowherd compared the Dallas Cowboys to the typical summer blockbuster film that gets a lot of attention and buildup but ultimately doesn’t win Best Picture or any major awards.

In other words, Dallas is “newsworthy, fun and captivating” but not title-worthy, Cowherd said.

“In February, when they ask ‘and the winner is’ and ‘the Super Bowl trophy goes to’, we don’t take that blockbuster movie and the Cowboys seriously,” he added.

The Cowboys are a Blockbuster Movie. "It's just fun and cotton candy. I can't take the Cowboys seriously." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/AdaGOarXwd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 25, 2020

The Cowboys certainly are spending the money to be successful, and on paper, they have a top-five roster in the NFL.

Will that be enough to snap their recent postseason doldrums? We’ll find out.