Another new season for the Dallas Cowboys, another lackluster start to the year. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have looked good, not great, according to Colin Cowherd.

Dallas is 1-2 to start the year following losses to two teams from the NFC West – the Rams and Seahawks. The latest defeat to the Seahawks exposed major issues in the defense, issues that may not be able to be fixed by the trade deadline.

Luckily, the NFC East is the worst division in the NFL. The Eagles, Giants and Redskins are a combined 1-7. The Cowboys should have absolutely no issue winning the abysmal division. But that doesn’t mean Dallas is one of the “great” teams in the NFL.

Cowherd perfectly summed up what we’re seeing from the Cowboys this season during his show on Monday. He thinks it’s time to admit the Cowboys are nothing more than a “good” team.

“This morning, it’s official: Dallas is a good football team,” Cowherd said on Monday. “And Dak Prescott is a good quarterback. He had 470 yards last night, 93 quarterback rating, he just happened to be playing the best football player on earth. . . . They lost very close to the Rams and Seahawks, that’s what a good team would do on the road. They were close but they couldn’t pull it out. They have all the qualities of a good team.”

Check out the rest of Cowherd’s thoughts in the video below.

"We now know what the Cowboys are — the exact same thing they were last year and the year before…and the year before."@ColinCowherd on what yesterday's loss means for Dallas: pic.twitter.com/LG5MxoCOcD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 28, 2020

For once, Cowherd may be right. We’ve all been guilty of anointing Dallas a Super Bowl contender, which, in turn, has placed unreasonable expectations on the franchise.

But until we call the Cowboys what they are – a “good” football team – anything they do will seem underwhelming unless it’s a Super Bowl win.