Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Game Could Decide The Cowboys’ Season

Prior to yesterday’s NFL schedule release, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd predicted the Dallas Cowboys to go 8-8 and miss the playoffs.

With the schedule now out and with time to examine it, Cowherd isn’t budging from that prediction one bit. On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, the FOX Sports host explained why he’s standing firm.

“I think it’s tough early, I think it’s tough middle, and I think it’s tough late,” Cowherd said about Dallas’ schedule. “I’ve had Dallas at 8-8. That’s what they are. They’ve lost too many playmakers and productive people – offense and defense.”

But while he pointed to nearly a dozen games on the schedule that he deemed “tough,” Cowherd sees one early game that could decide their season. He suggested that their Week 4 home game against the Cleveland Browns could be “a season decider.”

Cowherd said that coming off what could potentially be a 1-2 start against the Rams, Falcons and Seahawks, they would need to beat Cleveland to get momentum and kick off a potential winning streak. After the Cleveland game, the Cowboys face the Giants, Cardinals and Redskins – all winnable games.

“The only small window for Dallas is in October… That Cleveland game Week 4 could be a season decider.”

Cowherd’s not too far off the mark if we’re being honest. October is the only month on their schedule where they don’t play a team with a winning record from last year.

Is Colin Cowherd right to say that Week 4 against Cleveland is a must-win for the Cowboys?