Colin Cowherd Thinks Cowboys Fans' Super Bowl Hopes Are Delusional

Colin Cowherd made it abundantly clear this Wednesday that he doesn't believe the Dallas Cowboys are a Super Bowl contender this season.

During this afternoon's edition of The Herd, Cowherd said that ideal Super Bowl contenders have a coach-quarterback combo where people either love both members, like both of them, or love at least one of them.

When it comes to the Cowboys, Cowherd is not overly fond of Mike McCarthy nor Dak Prescott.

"Dallas is in the category of I can't stand one - the head coach - and I'm not always sold on the other, Dak Prescott, who has never proven he can carry an anemic offensive line or so-so receiving core," Cowherd said.

Cowherd finished this segment by saying, "Optimism becomes delusion if you think Dallas is a Super Bowl team."

The Cowboys lost some notable players this offseason, such as Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory and Cedrick Wilson.

It also doesn't help that Dallas lost offensive tackle Tyron Smith to an avulsion fracture in his knee.

If the Cowboys want to silence their critics, they'll need to come out of the gate firing on all cylinders. They'll start their season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.