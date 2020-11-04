Colin Cowherd Thinks The Cowboys Should Draft 1 QB

Colin Cowherd has been one of Dak Prescott’s most ardent defenders as the Dallas Cowboys QB. But with the Cowboys on pace for a terrible year, Cowherd thinks that they should take one particular rookie in 2021.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd called for Dallas to at least consider drafting Ohio State QB Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. He argued that there is a very real possibility that the Cowboys will have a top-3 pick in the draft, in which case – assuming Fields is there – they should go get him.

“(Cowboys owner) Jerry Jones is getting close to 75-80 years old. Are we sure they would pass on him?” Cowherd argued. “He would be the No. 1 pick in any other draft that didn’t have Trevor Lawrence or Andrew Luck in it.”

It’s a compelling case to be sure if Dallas is in such a position. While the Cowboys have maintained for months that Dak Prescott is their guy, they’ve balked at giving him the money he wants in a long-term extension.

The Dallas Cowboys should consider drafting Justin Fields: "Are we sure they would pass on him? He would be the No.1 pick in any other draft." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/baoRVTCUCY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 4, 2020

Depending on how the 2020 season plays out, Dallas might even be looking for a new head coach in 2021. And nothing entices an ideal head coaching candidate to a team quite like a rookie QB.

Justin Fields is also starting to look more and more like the ideal QB for the evolving NFL landscape. He’s incredibly mobile and has an arm on par with the best NFL QBs.

The whole decision hinges on how well – or poorly – Dallas does in the final eight weeks of the season. But if they finish in as bad a spot as Cowherd thinks they will, the Cowboys will have some tough decisions to make all the way until Draft Day.