Cowboys Backup QB Had Telling Admission About Practice Reps

Dak Prescott isn’t a lock to start for the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday due to a calf strain. In the event that he can’t go, Cooper Rush will lead the Cowboys’ offense.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Prescott’s status for this weekend, the Cowboys did an excellent job of making sure Rush is prepared to start against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rush told reporters that he took all of the first-team reps during team drills on Wednesday and Thursday. He believes that’ll give him an edge this Sunday, if he needs to start.

“Being able to take those and use those going into Sunday, if need be, it’s awesome,” Rush said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush confirmed he took all the first-team reps during team drills in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Dak Prescott (calf) took first-team reps in walkthroughs. Rush: "Being able to take those and use those going into Sunday, if need be, it's awesome." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 29, 2021

Rush has been with the Cowboys for several years, but he has only attempted three passes in the regular season.

Despite Rush’s lack of experience in the NFL, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence in the Central Michigan product.

“I think he’s just outstanding at executing our offense,” Jones said. “He really makes outstanding decisions. He gives us the ability to maximize our supporting cast around him. We have the full playbook with him. That’s a big deal.”

If Rush starts this Sunday against the Vikings, NFL fans should expect a heavy dose of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys and Vikings will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.