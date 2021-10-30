The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Backup QB Had Telling Admission About Practice Reps

Cooper Rush, the backup to Dak Prescott for the Dallas Cowboys, attempts a preseason pass.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receivers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott isn’t a lock to start for the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday due to a calf strain. In the event that he can’t go, Cooper Rush will lead the Cowboys’ offense.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Prescott’s status for this weekend, the Cowboys did an excellent job of making sure Rush is prepared to start against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rush told reporters that he took all of the first-team reps during team drills on Wednesday and Thursday. He believes that’ll give him an edge this Sunday, if he needs to start.

“Being able to take those and use those going into Sunday, if need be, it’s awesome,” Rush said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Rush has been with the Cowboys for several years, but he has only attempted three passes in the regular season.

Despite Rush’s lack of experience in the NFL, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence in the Central Michigan product.

“I think he’s just outstanding at executing our offense,” Jones said. “He really makes outstanding decisions. He gives us the ability to maximize our supporting cast around him. We have the full playbook with him. That’s a big deal.”

If Rush starts this Sunday against the Vikings, NFL fans should expect a heavy dose of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys and Vikings will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.