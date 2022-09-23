Cooper Rush Reveals His, Dak Prescott's Reaction To Jerry Jones Comment

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 6: Dak Prescott #4 and Cooper Rush #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warm up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines this week by saying he'd welcome a quarterback controversy this season.

"Of course I would,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Of course, that means we’ve won. If he comes in and plays as well as Prescott plays—if Rush played that well over these next games ahead, I’d walk to New York to get that."

Cooper Rush is currently starting at quarterback for the Cowboys while Dak Prescott recovers from a thumb injury. Last weekend, Rush led the team to a 20-17 victory over the Bengals.

Jones' recent remarks about a quarterback controversy have sparked a handful of debates this Friday. However, it doesn't sound like it's affecting the players in the locker room.

Rush told reporters that he and Prescott "got a good laugh" over Jones' comments.

"I think he just wants to win games and that’s what we all want to do," Rush said, via ESPN's Todd Archer.

Prescott is the unquestioned starter in Dallas, there's no question about it. Rush does deserve some credit though.

Rush is 2-0 as a starter for the Cowboys. In those games, he has 560 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

The Cowboys will try to keep things rolling on Monday night when they face the Giants.