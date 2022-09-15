Cooper Rush Sends Clear Message Before Game vs. Bengals

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receivers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys had a brutal Week 1, but Cooper Rush, the team's new starting quarterback, is feeling confident heading into this Sunday.

Rush, who began the season as the Cowboys' backup, will be starting in place of Dak Prescott. Prescott suffered a thumb injury in last weekend's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will miss multiple weeks following surgery.

Rush said he and his teammates are "ready to roll" starting Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I think it’s more about the teammates. All you do every day is want to earn their respect,” Rush said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “To go out there on Sunday, that’s the best way to do it. Go play well. They have my respect. I think they respect me. I think we’ve got a good group. I think we’re ready to roll.”

Rush made one start for the Cowboys last season, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas was 5-1 going into that game, but is 0-1 this time around with many experts writing off the team's chances this season.

"We have a bad taste in our mouth after losing a game," Rush said. "You can't wait to get back out there the next week. We were 0-1 last year too, though. This is the first step."

The Cowboys and Bengals will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.