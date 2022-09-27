Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Reacts To Big Monday Night Win
Cooper Rush just keeps on winning for the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday night, he had a steady performance in a victory over the New York Giants.
Rush completed 21-of-31 pass attempts for 215 yards with a touchdown.
Following the Cowboys' win over the Giants, Rush's wife, Lauryn Rush, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.
"No better play in football than victory formation," she wrote. "Two years ago almost to the freaking day the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just 'rotate in other QBs and see.' Lolz.
"Fast forward... Monday freaking. night in MetLife starting for AMERICA'S TEAM. Look at God."
Earlier this season, Lauryn went viral on social media because of her outfit for the Cowboys' season opener.
Rush is 3-0 as a starter for the Cowboys over the past two seasons.
The Cowboys will most likely be led by Rush this upcoming weekend against the Washington Commanders.