Cooper Rush's Wife Trolls Giants: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 31: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush (10) runs off the field with the game ball after leading his team to victory during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on October 31, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Following the Dallas Cowboys' win on Monday night, Cooper Rush's wife called out the New York Giants.

Lauryn Rush pointed out that New York released her husband during the 2020 season. Fast forward two years later, and he defeated the G-Men on national TV.

"No better play in football than victory formation," she wrote on Instagram. "Two years ago almost to the freaking day the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just 'rotate in other QBs and see.' Lolz.

Judging by the reactions on social media, the NFL world is siding with the Rush family.

"Cooper playing some good ball," one fan tweeted.

"Yea she should be happy he’s not there," another fan said. "He would be dead if he tried to play behind that o-line."

"In Rush we trust," a Cowboys fan wrote.

Rush completed 21-of-31 pass attempts on Monday night for 215 yards with a touchdown.

The Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Rush will try to improve to 4-0 as Dallas' starting quarterback.