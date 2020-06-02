Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On 2020 Training Camp

The NFL appears prepared to begin its season in September as scheduled. However, given the ongoing public health crisis, teams like the Dallas Cowboys won’t be able to prepare away from facilities during the summer.

Since the 2012 preseason, the Cowboys have traveled to Oxnard, Calif. for training camp. With the current situation, however, unnecessary travel doesn’t seem to make sense.

As a result, it appears that the Cowboys will be staying closer to home. So far, we haven’t received word when training camp will open. When they do, expect teams to remain at our around their home facilities.

It doesn’t sound like this is much of a surprise. Per ESPN‘s Todd Archer, new head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff were preparing different schedules for both Oxnard, and the team’s facility in Frisco, Texas. From his report:

The Cowboys will not be heading to Oxnard, California, for training camp this summer with the league directing teams to remain at their own facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple sources. Last week coach Mike McCarthy said… https://t.co/QA5FBlYkef — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 2, 2020

This decision does not just impact the Cowboys. Going away for training camp is a pretty regular thing around the NFL.

Per Albert Breer, they’re one of nine teams that had planned to travel to other towns for training camp. The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers are local, but practice away from team facilities, so it is unclear how this impacts their players.

Teams that would've gone away. Bills—Rochester, N.Y.

Chiefs—St. Joseph, Mo.

Colts—Westfield, Ind.

Cowboys—Oxnard, Calif.

Panthers—Spartanburg, S.C.

Rams—Irvine, Calif.

Raiders—Napa, Calif.

Redskins—Richmond, Va.

Steelers—Latrobe, Pa. (Packers/Chargers some off-site, but local.) https://t.co/wmIE8jzKcQ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 2, 2020

The NFL’s 2020 schedule was rolled out in early May, with a start date in early September as is normal. The schedule was designed to be adaptable, should the start of the year have to be delayed.