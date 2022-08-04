Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver Before Practice On Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have activated rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dontario Drummond from the PUP list.

Drummond, who had a breakout season at Ole Miss in 2021, will now have a chance to impress the Cowboys' coaching staff in training camp.

Considering the team is a bit shorthanded at the wide receiver position, Drummond might be able to push for a roster spot if he plays well enough.

After posting 38 receptions, 605 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Ole Miss, Drummond exploded for 76 catches, 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.

Right now, the only clear locks to make the Cowboys' roster at wideout appear to be CeeDee Lamb, 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert and Michael Gallup, who is recovering from ACL surgery.

Veteran James Washington will miss time after breaking his foot, leaving sixth-year pro Noah Brown, 2021 fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko, Drummond and others to battle it out in camp.