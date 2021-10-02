Cowboys Activate Wide Receiver For Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys will have an extra receiver on hand this weekend.

The Cowboys have activated wide receiver Malik Turner off the injured reserve. He’ll be active when the Cowboys take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The youngster had been dealing with a foot injury until now.

Turner, 25, was primarily a special teams player last season. He’ll most likely assume a starting spot on several special teams units in coming weeks.

This is a good boost for the Cowboys who are looking to move to 3-1 on Saturday afternoon.

“The Cowboys activated receiver Malik Turner from injured reserve Saturday,” wrote Charean Williams, via Pro Football Talk. “Turner went on injured reserve with a foot injury to start the season and missed the minimum three games. He returned to practice earlier this week.”

Malik Turner was previously battling to be in the Cowboys’ rotation at receiver. An injury obviously delayed his progress. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not he’s able to get back into the mix.

Turner, in the meantime, should get plenty of snaps on special teams the rest of this season. He carved out a role for the Cowboys in that department last year and made a pretty decent impact.

Expect to see Turner retake the field, either on Sunday against the Panthers or at some point later this season, on special teams.