Cowboys Add 2 Notable Players To The Injury Report

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo recently reported that multiple players on the Dallas Cowboys are under the weather. As a result, some players had to miss this Thursday’s practice.

The Cowboys officially added cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Donovan Wilson to their injury report today. Both players were listed as DNPs because of an illness.

Diggs and Wilson have not tested positive for COVID-19. The same cannot be said for rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith.

At this moment, Diggs and Wilson are listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Running back Tony Pollard and safety Jayron Kearse are also questionable for Week 18.

Tyron Smith and Anthony Brown were placed on the COVID list Friday. Trevon Diggs and Donovan Wilson did not practice Thursday because of an illness and are questionable for Saturday's game at Philadelphia. Same with Jayron Kearse (hamstring), Tony Pollard (foot). — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 6, 2022

Diggs’ status for Saturday’s game is worth monitoring. If he’s inactive, the Cowboys’ secondary will be without its top playmaker.

In 16 games this season, Diggs has 52 combined tackles, 21 passes defended and 11 interceptions. He’s been the definition of a ball hawk.

With Wilson and Kearse also questionable this week, the Cowboys may have to give Kelvin Joseph and Israel Mukuamu extended playing time on Saturday.

The Cowboys have already clinched the NFC East, but they’re trying to establish some positive momentum before the playoffs begin.