The Dallas Cowboys didn’t say much when it came to Cooper playing for the team moving forward.

Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said it’s too early to know if Cooper will be on the roster next season. He also confirmed that conversations are ongoing.

In terms of a pay cut, Jones said, “I don’t want to address any of that as far as the details of any contract.”

When healthy, Cooper is the best receiver on the Cowboys. He finished the season with 865 yards and eight touchdowns on 68 receptions.

It’s a step down from where he was the previous two seasons when he had 1,110+ yards and 13 combined touchdowns.

The NFL world would be a bit upset if Cooper weren’t a Cowboy next year.

The Cowboys are looking to go deeper into the playoffs next season after losing in the first round this year.

Dallas fell to San Francisco after winning the NFC East and earning the third seed.

If the Cowboys do want to make a long playoff run, it would behoove them to keep Cooper in the fold.