Cowboys Addressed The Amari Cooper Situation On Monday

Over the last several weeks, there has been widespread speculation about the future of wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper still has three years remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $22 million in each of those seasons. There has been talk recently that the Cowboys want to re-sign the younger Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and build their receiving corps around him and CeeDee Lamb.

If that happens, Cooper could be cut or traded, and there’s also the possibility Dallas could ask him to stay around at a reduced salary. Whatever the team’s plan is, executive Stephen Jones isn’t broadcasting it publicly yet.

On Monday, Jones said it is “too early” to address if Cooper will be back with the Cowboys in 2022.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on whether Amari Cooper to be on roster in 2022: “It’s too early for me to address that.” Conversations ongoing, he added. Pay cut on table? “I don’t want to address any of that as far as the details of any contract.” Background: https://t.co/hJ4auiX0ZC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 28, 2022

By cutting Cooper now, the Cowboys would eat $6 million in dead cap but save $16 million, which could be critical considering the team is currently more than $22 million over the salary cap. Dallas could then theoretically use that money to keep Gallup and tight end Dalton Schultz, among other moves.

In 2021, Cooper 6aught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns after posting three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2018-20. He also missed two games due to COVID-19.