Cowboys Admit They're 'Concerned' About Notable Injury

The Dallas Cowboys managed to win their game this afternoon, but may have suffered a major personnel loss in the process.

Starting right tackle Terence Steele suffered a left knee injury after his leg was accidentally rolled up on by a Houston Texans defender. Veteran Jason Peters replaced Steele, playing right tackle for the first time since 2005.

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said postgame that the team is "concerned" about the state of Steele's knee.

Steele will have an MRI on his injured leg tomorrow. If he has to miss time, Peters and Josh Ball would be options for the Cowboys, per Jerry Jones.

Steele has started 40 games for the Cowboys at left and right tackle since 2020. Before getting hurt today, he had barely missed any snaps in 2022.

Despite Steele's injury, Dallas was able to shake off a lackluster performance to beat the lowly Houston Texans 27-23 on a late touchdown drive.