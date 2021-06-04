Cowboys All-Pro Gives Update On Injury That Derailed 2020 Season

The Dallas Cowboys were bitten by the injury bug last season. Dak Prescott went down with a year-ending injury in Week 5. All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith missed all but two games. Both should be at 100 percent by the start of the 2021 season.

Smith dealt with a nagging neck injury throughout the 2020 campaign. Rather than try and play through it, he got it “fixed” and is on track to play this upcoming season.

“Honestly feeling great, finally got the neck fixed, and I think that kind of connected to everything with the back,” Smith told reporters on Thursday, via 247Sports. “I’m glad I finally got it fixed after all these years.”

When healthy, Smith has been a critical piece of the Cowboys offense. It appears he’ll be at full strength when Dallas kicks off the season later this fall. Smith is antsy to get back on the gridiron with his teammates.

“It just was about being smart about it, and if I want to keep playing longer then I’d have to get the surgery,” Smith continued. “And I do want to keep playing as long as I can. So it was a good thing to get the surgery done, so I don’t have to worry about that anymore. “It drove me crazy, because I couldn’t be out there with my teammates, helping out. And I couldn’t really be in the building as much as I wanted to, because of my neck.”

Tyron Smith won’t be the only Cowboys star returning to the football field later this fall. As we said, Prescott is back.

Prescott suffered a gruesome season-ending injury early in the 2020 campaign. The Cowboys struggled without him, going 6-10 and missing out on the postseason.

Is this the year Dallas finally puts it all together and makes a playoff run? The pieces are certainly in place.