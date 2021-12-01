The Spun

Cowboys Announce Amari Cooper’s Official Status For Thursday

dallas cowboys wide receiver amari cooper warms upARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Amari Cooper has missed the last two games for the Dallas Cowboys after testing positive for COVID-19. The team officially activated him from the Reserve/COVID list earlier today.

Cooper was limited in practice earlier today and is officially questionable for tomorrow night against the New Orleans Saints. Dallas insider Ed Werder reported this afternoon that Cooper will travel to the Big Easy and is expected to play

With CeeDee Lamb on his way back from a concussion, the Cowboys just need Cooper to suit up in order to have their top three wideouts available.

If for some reason Cooper can’t go, Lamb and Michael Gallup will be Dallas’ top options on the perimeter, with Noah Brown working as the No. 3. Cedrick Wilson has already been declared out for Thursday, while Malik Turner is questionable.

Cooper has logged 44 receptions for 583 yards and five touchdowns for Dallas this season.

Kickoff for Saints-Cowboys is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.

