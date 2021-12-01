Cowboys Announce Amari Cooper’s Official Status For Thursday

Wide receiver Amari Cooper has missed the last two games for the Dallas Cowboys after testing positive for COVID-19. The team officially activated him from the Reserve/COVID list earlier today.

Cooper was limited in practice earlier today and is officially questionable for tomorrow night against the New Orleans Saints. Dallas insider Ed Werder reported this afternoon that Cooper will travel to the Big Easy and is expected to play

With CeeDee Lamb on his way back from a concussion, the Cowboys just need Cooper to suit up in order to have their top three wideouts available.

If for some reason Cooper can’t go, Lamb and Michael Gallup will be Dallas’ top options on the perimeter, with Noah Brown working as the No. 3. Cedrick Wilson has already been declared out for Thursday, while Malik Turner is questionable.

#Cowboys list WR Amari Cooper and Malik Turner as questionable, Cedrick Wilson as out for tomorrow night vs. #Saints . Also noted is Ben McAdoo will have coaching role in absence of HC Mike McCarthy and others. pic.twitter.com/GWFbixTlHn — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 1, 2021

Cooper has logged 44 receptions for 583 yards and five touchdowns for Dallas this season.

Kickoff for Saints-Cowboys is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.