Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott’s Official Practice Status

As he continues to work through a strained calf, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remained a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Prescott was also limited in practice yesterday. Still, Cowboys fans should be encouraged by a report from ESPN’s Todd Archer which said the quarterback “pushed his rehab harder” than he did on Wednesday.

“It looked like Dak Prescott pushed his rehab work harder on Thursday than the previous day,” Archer tweeted. “He went through a series of change of direction drills, carrying a ball after simulating a drop from center. He did not appear to be laboring with the calf strain.”

Even though he still carried a limited designation, Prescott said this afternoon he would be playing Sunday if the decision was entirely up to him.

While Prescott may want to play, the Cowboys have to weigh the importance of having him start against the Vikings this week against keeping him healthy the rest of the season.

Dallas is 5-1 and currently leads the NFC East by four games in the loss column. They essentially have the division as close to wrapped up as possible.

The Cowboys and Vikings will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday night. A final decision on Prescott should come Saturday.