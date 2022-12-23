Cowboys Announce Decision On Player Who Was In Car Accident This Week

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car accident in Plano, Texas. He was then transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

Williams posted the following message on Twitter: "I’m okay everyone so is the other person involved."

Despite dodging a major injury, Williams will not suit up for this Saturday's game against the Eagles.

According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, Williams is still dealing with a concussion and neck strain.

The Cowboys selected Williams in the second round of this year's draft. He was an All-SEC performer and All-American in his final season at Ole Miss, racking up 57 total tackles and 12.5 sacks.

In 13 NFL games, Williams has 20 total tackles, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and a pass breakup.

With Williams out for this weekend, the Cowboys will lean on defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong.