Cowboys Announce Game Status For Safety Jayron Kearse

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jayron Kearse #27 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys starting safety Jayron Kearse contributed in a big way to their playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Monday. But a knee injury could keep him from giving an encore performance.

The Cowboys released their injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. While offensive lineman Jason Peters was ruled out with a hip injury, Kearse was listed as "questionable" with his knee issue.

Kearse started 14 games for the Cowboys in 2022 and had one of his best seasons. He recorded 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two QB hits, five passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble.

But the Wild Card game against the Buccaneers may have been his best performance since joining the team in 2021. Kearse had three tackles, three passes defended and a big interception in their 31-14 win over the NFC South champions.

When the Dallas Cowboys first signed Jayron Kearse as a free agent in 2021, he was a rising talent in the league who had yet to establish himself. But since joining the Cowboys he's helped turn the team's secondary around.

Dallas went from being one of the league's worst defenses in 2020 to one of its best in 2021 and while Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs got all of the glory, Kearse has been a big contributor too.

Will the Cowboys be able to beat the 49ers without Kearse?