Cowboys Announce Injury Update on WR CeeDee Lamb

During this past Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a rough landing in the back of the end zone toward the end of the first half. It was later announced that he suffered a concussion on that fall.

Lamb’s concussion has casted doubt around his availability for Week 12 because the Cowboys are on a short week. They’re set to host the Raiders on Thanksgiving.

Moments ago, the Cowboys issued an update on Lamb’s status. The injury report for this Tuesday states that Lamb did not participate because of his concussion.

This isn’t shocking news nor does it mean Lamb won’t play this Thursday. He’s facing an uphill battle to get cleared in time for kickoff on Thursday, but the door hasn’t been shut yet.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) was a full participant in today’s practice. Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was also a full participant. CeeDee Lamb (concussion) did not practice — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 23, 2021

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Lamb earlier today. Though the team announced that Lamb didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice, McCarthy said he could see the former first-round pick getting some work in.

“He’s in the meetings,” McCarthy said. “He’ll probably get to the point where he can do some light field work today.”

The Cowboys are already going to be without Amari Cooper this Thursday, so it’ll be interesting to see if Lamb can make it back to the field in time for the Thanksgiving game.

If Lamb is also ruled out, the Cowboys will need Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson to take on larger roles.