Cowboys Announce Jaylon Smith Underwent Offseason Surgery

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith was one of the lone bright spots on the team’s historically bad defense this past year. But today he’s getting a little work done on an injury he sustained in 2020.

On Thursday, the Cowboys announced Smith has undergone surgery on his left wrist. The team noted that the injury did not prevent Smith from playing this past season.

The results speak for themselves. Smith had a career-high 154 tackles (more than any two teammates combined), good for second in the league. He also had 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, four QB hits, two fumble recoveries, an interception and five passes defended.

Smith earned every penny of that big contract extension he signed back in 2019. And he hasn’t missed a single game of his NFL career.

Not bad for someone who suffered a devastating knee injury in his final college football game.

More offseason maintenance is in the works, as Jaylon Smith undergoes wrist surgery — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 14, 2021

The severe knee injury Smith suffered in his final season at Notre Dame caused him to fall to the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. But he recovered in time to play every game as a rookie in 2017.

Smith became the Cowboys’ starting middle linebacker the following year and instantly became one of their top players. After recording 120 tackles in 2018, he made the Pro Bowl for making 140 tackles in 2019.

Jaylon Smith is poised to be a big part of the Cowboys defense for years to come.

And he’ll be back for 2021 at full strength.