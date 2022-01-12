Cowboys Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will be close to full strength for their playoff game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Wednesday morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith are off the reserve/COVID-19 list. They missed last weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to positive tests.

Parsons and Smith are two of the most important players on Dallas’ roster, so their returns should give McCarthy’s squad a boost for Sunday’s game.

In 16 games this season, Parsons has 84 total tackles, 30 quarterback hits, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. Even though he’s just a rookie, the Penn State product has been the most electrifying player on Dan Quinn’s defense.

Smith, meanwhile, remains one of the best offensive tackles in football. If the Cowboys want to keep Dak Prescott protected on Sunday, they’ll need Smith at his best.

The only bad news for Dallas at this moment is that tight ends coach Lunda Wells remains in COVID-19 protocols.

The Cowboys ended the regular season on a high note, dismantling the Eagles on the road. Only time will tell if that momentum carries over to Wild Card Weekend.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-49ers game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.