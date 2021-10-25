Cowboys Announce Notable Step For Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys offense could soon be at full strength thanks to the return of Michael Gallup to the practice field.

Gallup, 25, has been dealing with a calf strain for most of the season. He practiced on Monday, though, meaning he could soon be designated to return from the injured reserve.

As pointed out by Jori Epstein of USA Today, it’s unlikely Gallup is available to play against the Vikings this coming Sunday. But his return to the practice field is certainly a step in the right direction.

“This doesn’t necessarily indicate Michael Gallup’s availability this week vs. Vikings, as Cowboys gauge where he’s at after 6 weeks rehabbing calf strain,” Epstein said on Twitter. “But good step in the right direction. WR corps deep with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown…”

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best and deepest receiving units in the NFL. Michael Gallup will take it to another level once he returns.

The Cowboys are off to a 5-1 start to the 2021 season. They last lost on Sept. 9 when they were taken down by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener. Dallas has since rattled off five straight wins, including notable ones over the Chargers in Los Angeles and Patriots at Foxborough.

The Cowboys will take on the Vikings in Minnesota this coming Sunday. It’s unlikely Gallup plays then, but does seem likely he suits up in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos.