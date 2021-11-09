Cowboys Announce Official Decision On Kicker Greg Zuerlein

The Dallas Cowboys need to find a new kicker, and fast.

The Cowboys have placed starting kicker Greg Zuerlein on the reserve/COVID-19 list. To make matters worse, they don’t have a backup currently on the roster.

Dallas plans to hold a kicking tryout at some point this week to find another option for Sunday’s game versus the Falcons.

Zuerlein, meanwhile, will most likely be absent for the game. It’s still plausible he plays, though. It’ll ultimately depend on whether or not he’s been placed on the COVID-19 list because of a positive test or close contact.

“The Cowboys placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday,” the team announced.

“Currently, the club doesn’t have a backup kicking option on the active roster or practice squad heading into Sunday’s game against the Falcons, but obviously they’ll look to address their depth at some point this week.” Kicker Greg Zuerlein placed on the Reserve/COVID list. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 9, 2021

The Cowboys brought in kicker Lirim Hajrullahu earlier this season when Greg Zuerlein struggled in the season opener versus Tampa Bay. It’s likely they re-contact Hajrullahu this week in Zuerlein’s absence.

Zuerlein has converted 14 of his 18 field-goal tries and 21 of his 23 extra-point attempts. He’s hit on just one of his three 50-point field-goal tries, but has gone three of four from the 40-49 range and nine of 10 from the 30 to 39 range.

