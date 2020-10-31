Cowboys Announce Official Decision On QB Andy Dalton

In the least surprising news of the afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys have officially downgraded quarterback Andy Dalton to out against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dalton suffered a concussion during last weekend’s game against the Washington Football Team. He took a nasty hit from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic.

Dalton was in the middle of a slide when Bostic launched towards Dalton’s head. The Cowboys quarterback appeared to be knocked unconscious as a result of the hit.

Dalton needed help getting off the field and did not return to the game after he entered the concussion protocol. After getting forced from the game, he was also forced to miss practice the entire week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the decision from the team.

Cowboys have downgraded QB Andy Dalton from doubtful to out for Sunday night vs. Eagles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2020

It’s yet another devastating blow to the Cowboys who were already without star quarterback Dak Prescott and starting offensive tackles La’el Collins and Tyron Smith. All three are out for the year.

That means third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci will get the first start of his young NFL career. The former seventh-round pick came in for an injured Andy Dalton during the game against Washington.

He completed 2-of-3 passes for 39 yards and rushed one time for zero yards. The Washington defensive front sacked the young quarterback three times in his limited playing time.

Dallas and Philadelphia face off on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC.